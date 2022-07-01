Zertifikate Award Austria 2022 – Sie entscheiden!

Der begehrte Publikumspreis für den besten Emittenten im Bereich "Info & Service" wird neben diversen Jury-Preisen am 22.09.2022 verliehen.

Die Verleihung der Zertifikate Awards Austria, der wichtigsten Branchenauszeichnung des Landes, findet zum 16. Mal statt. Bereits 15-mal durfte sich Raiffeisen Centrobank über den Gesamtsieg freuen! Auch in diesem Jahr wollen wir den Titel verteidigen. Neben diversen Jury-Preisen wird am 22.09.2022 ebenso der Publikumspreis verliehen.

Bei der Kür zum besten Emittenten Österreichs in Sachen Information und Servicequalität sind die Anleger gefragt! Wir hoffen sehr, Sie auch dieses Jahr wieder überzeugt zu haben und setzten auf Ihre tatkräftige Unterstützung.

Unter folgenden Link geht es zum Online-Voting: www.zertifikateaward.at

Wir würden uns über Ihre Stimme freuen!

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.
Ihr Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

