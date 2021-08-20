ZFA Publikumspreis – Ihre Meinung zählt!

ZFA Publikumspreis – Ihre Meinung zählt!

Der begehrte Publikumspreis für den besten Emittenten im Bereich "Info & Service" wird neben diversen Jury-Preisen am 30.09.2021 verliehen.

Die Verleihung der Zertifikate Awards Austria, der wichtigsten Branchenauszeichnung des Landes, findet zum fünfzehnten Mal statt. Bereits vierzehn Mal durfte sich die Raiffeisen Centrobank über den Gesamtsieg freuen! Auch in diesem Jahr wollen wir den Titel verteidigen.

Bei der Kür zum besten Emittenten im Bereich "Info und Service" sind die Anleger gefragt! Wir hoffen sehr, Sie auch dieses Jahr wieder überzeugt zu haben und setzen auf Ihre tatkräftige Unterstützung.

Wir würden uns über Ihre Stimme freuen!

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Ihr Team „Strukturierte Produkte" der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at