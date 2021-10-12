ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022 – Sie entscheiden!

Bis 29. Oktober 2021 findet die Publikums-Umfrage der 20. ZertifikateAwards statt.

Am 25. November zeichnet Der Zertifikateberater gemeinsam mit ntv sowie den Hauptsponsoren Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate, Börse Stuttgart und Spectrum Markets zum 20. Mal die besten Zertifikate-Emittenten des Jahres aus. Die Raiffeisen Centrobank ist in den Kategorien Anlegerservice und Kapitalschutz nominiert!

Im vergangenen November wurde unser Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat „Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90% IV“ vom Publikum auf den 3. Platz gewählt. Auch in diesem Jahr wollen wir mit unseren Services und Produkten überzeugen.

Bei der Frage nach den Top-Anbietern bei Anlegerservice, Produktangebot und Preisverhalten sind die Anleger gefragt! Unter folgendem Link geht es zum Online-Voting →

Wir bedanken uns im Voraus für Ihre tatkräftige Unterstützung im Rahmen der Publikumswahl!


Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.
Ihr Team „Strukturierte Produkte" der Raiffeisen Centrobank

