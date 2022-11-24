Zertifikate-Sparen

Beim Zertifikate-Sparen verfolgt der Anleger den schrittweisen Vermögensaufbau. Regelmäßige Ansparbeträge - ab 100 EUR monatlich - werden in ein Zertifikat aus der Bonus Unlimited-Serie investiert.

  • Monatlich ab 100 Euro möglich
  • Einfach, bequem und unkompliziert
  • Bei Raiffeisen in fünf Bundesländern

 

So geht langfristiger Kapitalaufbau in kleinen Schritten!

Wer Geld mittels Zertifikate-Sparen veranlagen möchte, benötigt zunächst ein Wertpapierdepot bei einer Bank (auch Online- bzw. Direktbank). Wer ein solches eröffnet hat, wählt den Aktienindex, in welchen über das Zertifikate-Sparen investiert werden soll und legt den Starttermin sowie die monatliche Ansparsumme fest. Natürlich kann die monatliche Ansparsumme jederzeit angepasst werden. Volle Flexibilität gibt es auch bei der Dauer der Veranlagung.

„Zertifikate-Sparen eignet sich für all jene, die mittel- bis langfristig über Aktienmärkte Vermögen aufbauen möchten, mit dem Vorteil, den nur Zertifikate bringen, nämlich einen echten Sicherheitspuffer eingebaut zu haben. Damit starten wir in eine völlig neue Ära des Geld Anlegens für alle Generationen. Egal ob Großeltern für Enkel, Eltern für ihre Kinder oder junge Erwachsene für ihre eigene Zukunft – mit dem Zertifikate-Sparen kann man an den Entwicklungen der Aktienmärkte partizipieren und so schöne Renditen erzielen und ist dabei gleichzeitig bis zu einem gewissen Grad gegen unvorteilhafte Kursentwicklungen abgesichert“, erklärt Heike Arbter, Mitglied des Vorstands der RCB.

Beim Zertifikate-Sparen investieren Anleger:innen in die „Bonus Unlimited“ Serie der Raiffeisen Centrobank. Das bedeutet: Keine Ertragsobergrenze und Absicherung.

 

Ein Zertifikat ist kein Sparbuch und unterliegt nicht der Einlagensicherung. Bitte beachten Sie das Emittentenrisiko sowie das Risiko der Gläubigerbeteiligung („Bail-in“). Detaillierte Informationen finden Sie unter: www.rcb.at/basag. In diesen Fällen kann es zum Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kommen.

Produktporträt: Zertifikate-Sparen

Auf zwei Seiten zeigen wir die Fakten zum Zertifikate-Sparen als PDF.

PDF-Download

 

Weitere Infos: www.rcb.at/zertifikatesparen

 

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: Bonus-Zertifikat Europa Unlimited
  • ISIN: ATSPARPLAN16
  • Initial valuation date: Sep 02, 2019
  • Term: 0 years
    (Maturity date: -)
  • Listing: Vienna
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: Dividendenaktien Bonus Unlimited
  • ISIN: ATSPARPLAN32
  • Initial valuation date: Jan 04, 2021
  • Term: 0 years
    (Maturity date: -)
  • Listing: Vienna
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: Deutschland Nachhaltigkeits Bonus Unlimited
  • ISIN: ATSPARPLAN24
  • Initial valuation date: Jan 04, 2021
  • Term: 0 years
    (Maturity date: -)
  • Listing: Vienna
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI Europe Nachhaltigkeits Bonus Unlimited
  • ISIN: ATSPARPLAN65
  • Initial valuation date: Apr 11, 2022
  • Term: 0 years
    (Maturity date: -)
  • Listing: Vienna
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Climate Change Bonus Unlimited
  • ISIN: ATSPARPLAN57
  • Initial valuation date: Apr 11, 2022
  • Term: 0 years
    (Maturity date: -)
  • Listing: Vienna
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI Emerging Markets Nachhaltigkeits Bonus Unlimited
  • ISIN: ATSPARPLAN40
  • Initial valuation date: Apr 11, 2022
  • Term: 0 years
    (Maturity date: -)
  • Listing: Vienna
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Wilhelmine Wagner-Freudenthal
T: +43151520381
E: wilhelmine.wagner-freudenthal(at)rcb.at