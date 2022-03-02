VORLAGE Marktüberblick / Tabelle Aktienmärkte aktuell

Marktüberblick

Aktuell (02/2022)1M (1/2022)YTD1 (02/2022)1Y (02/2021)3Y (02/2019)  
ATX®3.388,98-13,18 %-12,23 % 🔻+12,53 %+11,45 %
DAX®14.461,02-7,42 %-8,96 % 🔻+4,89 %+25,58 %
EURO STOXX 50®3.924,23-7,11 %-8,87 % 🔻+7,91 %+18,98 %
S&P 500®4.373,94-3,80 %-8,47 % 🔻+14,77 %+57,08 %
 MSCI® World Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement2.186,38-4,98 %-11,32 % 🔻+8,97 %+31,89 %
 MSCI® Europe Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement1.877,75-4,50 %-9,91 % 🔻+11,17 %+27,51 %
 MSCI® North America Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement2.752,32-4,82 %-11,33 % 🔻+12,08 %+40,85 %
 MSCI® Emerging Markets Top ESG Select 5% Decrement1.163,26-3,61 %-4,70 % 🔻-5,00 %+15,53 %
 DAX® 50 ESG (PR) EUR1.585,54-8,34 %-9,29 % 🔻+1,51 %+14,99 %
VStoxx®+35,29+46,51 %+83,17 % +31,38 %+159,74 %
EUR/USD Wechselkurs+1,12-0,46 %-0,94 % 🔻-7,09 %-1,34 %
GoldpreisUSD 1.908,99+6,02 %5,20 % 🟢+10,09 %+45,36 %
ÖlpreisUSD 100,99+11,77 %27,32 % 🟢+52,71 %+52,95 %


1 ... Year to date: seit Jahresbeginn; Quelle: Bloomberg; Stand: 28.02.2022, 18:00 Uhr

 


