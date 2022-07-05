USD Nasdaq-100® Twin Win 2 – in Zeichnung

USD Nasdaq-100® Twin Win 2 – in Zeichnung

Ertragschance in beide Richtungen, Ertragsobergrenze bei 145 % und Barriere bei 60 % des Nasdaq-100® Index mit ⏲️ 3 Jahren Laufzeit

Der Nasdaq-100® ist ein kapitalisierungsgewichteter Aktienindex, welcher die 100 größten an der Nasdaq-Börse gelisteten Unternehmen umfasst (ausgenommen Finanzunternehmen). Für Anleger, die einer steigenden Entwicklung des Nasdaq-100® Index in den nächsten 3 Jahren positiv gegenüberstehen, aber auch für jene, die mit einer Kurskorrektur rechnen, emittiert Raiffeisen Centrobank das Zertifikat USD Nasdaq-100® Twin Win 2 mit der Chance auf Ertrag bei steigenden als auch fallenden Indexkursen.

Twin-Win Mechanismus

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Schlusskurs des Nasdaq-100® Index als Startwert festgehalten und die Barriere (60 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Während des Beobachtungszeitraums wird der Basiswertkurs mit der Barriere verglichen. Am Letzten Bewertungstag tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

  1. Barriere nicht berührt oder unterschritten
    a) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert auf oder über dem Cap, wird am Rückzahlungstermin der Maximalbetrag ausbezahlt.

    b) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert unter dem Cap aber auf oder über dem Startwert, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).

    c) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert unter dem Startwert, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der umgekehrten Basiswertentwicklung (negative Wertentwicklung wird als positive Wertentwicklung ausbezahlt).
     
  2. Barriere mindestens einmal berührt oder unterschritten
    Lag der Basiswertkurs zumindest einmal auf oder unter der Barriere, erfolgt die Aus-zahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).

Währungsrisiko

Das Zertifikat notiert in USD. Sofern die Zahlungsströme aus dem Zertifikat später in eine andere Währung konvertiert werden, ergeben sich aufgrund des Nominalbetrags in USD zusätzliche Risiken wie auch Chancen aus den möglichen Wechselkursschwankungen.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

 

 

 

Key facts:
  • Name: USD Nasdaq-100® Twin Win 2
  • ISIN: AT0000A2YNR3
  • Subscription period: Jul 05, - Aug 01, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Aug 02, 2022
  • Term: 3 years
    (Maturity date: Aug 04, 2025)
  • Listing: Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
