USD MSCI Emerging Markets Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % – in Zeichnung

Chance auf 30 % Rendite, wenn der ♻️ Emerging Markets Nachhaltigkeitsindex nach 5 Jahren auf/über dem Startwert notiert

Dieses Zertifikat entspricht den Nachhaltigkeits-Standards der RCB. Weitere Informationen unter: www.rcb.at/nachhaltigkeit

Das Zertifikat USD MSCI Emerging Markets Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % basiert auf dem Nachhaltigkeits-Index ♻️ MSCI® Emerging Markets Top ESG Select 5% Decrement. Das Zertifikat richtet sich vor allem an sicherheitsorientierte Anleger, die neben klassischen Renditeüberlegungen auch ethische, ökologische und soziale Kriterien in ihren Investitionsentscheidungen miteinbeziehen wollen und demnach ein nachhaltiges Investment suchen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Startwert des MSCI® Emerging Markets Top ESG Select 5% Decrement Index (Schlusskurs am 28.10.2021) festgehalten. Am Letzten Bewertungstag (23.10.2026) wird der Schlusskurs des Index mit dem Startwert verglichen – es tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

SZENARIO 1: Index AUF/ ÜBER 90 % des Startwerts

A) Index ≥ 100 % des Startwerts ► Auszahlung zu 130 %

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag auf/über des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 130 % des Nominalbetrags. Dies entspricht dem Höchstbetrag von USD 1.300 pro Nominalbetrag.

B) Index ≥ 90 % und < 100 % des Startwerts ► Auszahlung zu 100 %

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag unter 100 % aber auf/über 90 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags. Dies entspricht USD 1.000 pro Nominalbetrag.

SZENARIO 2: Index UNTER 90 % des Startwerts

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag unter 90 % des Startwerts, greift der Kapitalschutz und das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin zu 90 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt (entspricht USD 900 pro Nominalbetrag).


Das Investment ist am Laufzeitende durch die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG zu 90 % kapitalgeschützt, d.h. während der Laufzeit kann zwar der Kurs des Zertifikats unter 90 % fallen, jedoch erhalten Anleger am Ende der Laufzeit zumindest 90 % des investierten Nominalbetrags zurück.

Weitere Informationen zu diesem Zertifikat sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Details zum MSCI® Emerging Markets Top ESG Select 5% Decrement Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters MSCI.

