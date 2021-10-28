USD Gold Winner 90 % – in Zeichnung

100 % Partizipation an der positiven Goldpreisentwicklung bis zum Cap von +22 % mit 90 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende

Werbung

Das Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat USD Gold Winner 90 % ermöglicht 100 % Partizipation an der Wertentwicklung von Gold bis zu maximal +22 % im Vergleich zum Startwert. Das Zertifikat eignet sich für sicherheitsorientierte Anleger, die in den nächsten fünf Jahren mit einem zumindest moderat steigenden Goldkurs rechnen, sich aber gleichzeitig 90 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende als Absicherung wünschen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der LBMA Gold Preis PM vom 25.11.2021 als Startwert festgehalten und der Cap (122 % des Startwerts) fixiert. Am Letzten Bewertungstag wird der LBMA Gold Preis PM mit dem Startwert verglichen und eines der folgenden Szenarien tritt ein:

  • SZENARIO 1 – Goldpreisentwicklung POSITIV
    … und UNTER dem Cap von 122 %
    1:1 Partizipation an der Goldpreisentwicklung, z.B.: Goldpreis +20 % → Rückzahlung: USD 1.200

    ... aber ÜBER dem Cap von 122 %
    Tilgung zum Höchstbetrag, z.B.: Goldpreis +50 % → Rückzahlung: USD 1.220
     
  • SZENARIO 2 – Goldpreisentwicklung NEGATIV ...
    a) ... aber ÜBER 90 % des Startwerts
    1:1 Partizipation an der Goldpreisentwicklung, z.B. Goldpreis -5 % ► Rückzahlung: USD 950

    b) … und UNTER 90 % des Startwerts
    Kapitalschutz von 90 % greift am Laufzeitende, z.B. Goldpreis -30 % ► Rückzahlung: USD 900

Das Investment ist am Laufzeitende durch die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG zu 90 % kapitalgeschützt, d.h. während der Laufzeit kann zwar der Kurs des Zertifikats unter 90 % fallen, jedoch erhalten Anleger am Ende der Laufzeit zumindest 90 % des investierten Nominalbetrags zurück.

Dieses Zertifikat ist nicht währungsgesichert. Sofern die Zahlungsströme aus dem Zertifikat
später in eine andere Währung konvertiert werden, ergeben sich aufgrund des Nominalbetrags in USD zusätzliche Risiken wie auch Chancen aus den möglichen Wechselkursschwankungen.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate – einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: USD Gold Winner 90 %
  • ISIN: AT0000A2TVZ9
  • Subscription period: Oct 28, - Nov 24, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Nov 25, 2021
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Nov 27, 2026)
  • Listing: Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at