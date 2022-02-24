Russische Basiswerte

Russische Basiswerte

Quotierung wieder aufgenommen

Die Quotierung der Zertifikate auf russische Basiswerte wird wieder aufgenommen, kürzere Quotierungs-Ausfälle können dennoch nicht ausgeschlossen werden.

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at