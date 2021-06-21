RCB als „Best Structured Products Bank CEE 2021” durch CFI.co ausgezeichnet

Presseinformation: RCB zur besten Bank für Strukturierte Produkte in Zentral- und Osteuropa gekürt

  • Dritte Auszeichnung durch das Londoner Magazin Capital Finance International
  • Jury zeigt sich von Expansion und Innovation der RCB beeindruckt

 

Wien/London – Capital Finance International (CFI), ein renommiertes Londoner Print- und Onlinemagazin, berichtet über volkswirtschaftlich und finanzwirtschaftlich relevante Themen. Durch Analysen internationaler Märkte bestimmt CFI.co jährlich Regionen, Branchen und Unternehmen, die Vorreiterrollen in ihren jeweiligen Wirtschaftsbereichen einnehmen und zur Wertschöpfung beitragen. Dem Online-Nominierungsprozess, im Zuge dessen Abonnenten und Mitwirkende ihre Stimmen abgeben können, folgt das Bewertungsverfahren einer Fachjury: Unter Berücksichtigung öffentlich verfügbarer Informationen sowie von Unterlagen, die von den Nominierten zur Verfügung gestellt werden, ehrt die Jury jene Unternehmen mit der überzeugendsten Leistung.

Der wiederholte Sieg in der Kategorie „Best Structured Products Bank CEE“ unterstreicht das Engagement der Bank in Österreich und der CEE-Region und würdigt die Anstrengungen der RCB, den Wissenstransfer über Zertifikate weiter auszubauen. Darüber hinaus bestätigt diese Auszeichnung die führende Position der RCB in Produktqualität, Service, Transparenz und Weiterbildung im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte.

 

„Dieser Preis belohnt unser kontinuierliches Engagement. Wir werden unseren Weg für Zentral- und Osteuropa weiter gehen und die Bemühungen um das Zertifikate-Geschäft vorantreiben“,
 

kommentiert Mag. Heike Arbter,
Mitglied des Vorstands der RCB, die Verleihung.


  Presseinformation als PDF

🌍 Veröffentlichung auf der Website von CFI.co →

 

Über die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) ist das Kompetenzzentrum für Zertifikate und Wertpapierhandel in Österreich mit starkem regionalem Fokus auf Zentral- und Osteuropa. Als Pionier und Marktleader im Bereich Strukturierte Produkte bietet die RCB zahlreiche Zertifikate für jede Marktlage und jeden Anlagehorizont an. Darüber hinaus ist die RCB der größte heimische Specialist und Market Maker an der Wiener Börse und stellt dadurch Liquidität für den gesamten österreichischen Prime Market bereit. Die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG ist eine Tochter der Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

Foto-Credits: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Für weiterführende Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Mag. Philipp Arnold | Head of Structured Products Sales
T: +43151520469
E: presse(at)rcb.at

Wilhelmine Wagner-Freudenthal, MA | Communication & Marketing Structured Products
T: +43151520381
E: presse(at)rcb.at

