Öl & Gas Index Express 6

Öl & Gas Index Express 6

Chance auf eine Rückzahlung von 109,5 % bis 147,5 % bei einer maximalen Laufzeit von 5 Jahren 

Werbung

Per Express früher ans Ziel. Das Zertifikat Öl & Gas Index Express 6 verbindet die Chance auf einen attraktiven Ertrag mit der Möglichkeit einer vorzeitigen Tilgung. Als Basiswert für das Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz dient der STOXX® Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index. Für Anleger, die davon ausgehen, dass der Kurs dieses Index innerhalb der nächsten fünf Jahre auf oder über dem aktuellen Niveau notiert, eröffnet das Express-Zertifikat eine attraktive Ertragschance.

Laufzeit:

Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt mindestens 1 Jahr und maximal 5 Jahre. Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index an einem der Jährlichen Bewertungstage auf oder über dem Auszahlungslevel (entspricht dem Index-Schlusskurs am Ersten Bewertungstag), so erfolgt die (vorzeitige) Rückzahlung in Höhe des definierten Auszahlungspreises.

Renditechance:

Je länger die Laufzeit ist, desto höher ist auch der Auszahlungspreis. Denn notiert der Index am Jährlichen Bewertungstag unter dem Auszahlungslevel, verlängert sich die Laufzeit um ein weiteres Jahr (bis auf maximal fünf Jahre). Zugleich steigt der mögliche Auszahlungspreis jährlich um 9,5 % des Nominalbetrags (bis auf maximal 147,5 %).

Schutzmechanismus:

Ist es in den ersten vier Jahren nicht zu einer vorzeitigen Rückzahlung gekommen und liegt der Basiswert auch am fünften und zugleich Letzten Bewertungstag unter dem Auszahlungslevel, wird ein zusätzlicher Sicherheitsmechanismus aktiv: Notiert der Index-Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag über der Barriere von 60 % des Startwerts, so erfolgt die Rückzahlung zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags. In diesem Fall erzielen Anleger keine Rendite und erhalten den Nominalbetrag von EUR 1.000 zurück.

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag auf oder unter der Barriere, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin 1:1 entsprechend der Wertentwicklung des Index (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Beobachtungstag) und der Anleger erzielt einen Verlust.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Express-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Key facts:
  • Name: Öl & Gas Index Express 6
  • ISIN: AT0000A2Y6M6
  • Subscription period: May 31, - Jun 27, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Jun 28, 2022
  • Term: min. 1 year, max. 5 years
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at