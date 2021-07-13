Öl Bonus-Zertifikat 33 – in Zeichnung

Öl Bonus-Zertifikat 33 – in Zeichnung

Chance auf Bonusrendite von 14 % am Laufzeitende, zwei Jahre Laufzeit und 40 % anfänglicher Sicherheitspuffer

Werbung

In den letzten Monaten hat die Ölnachfrage aufgrund fallender Lagerbestände und der weltweiten Konjunkturerholung wieder deutlich zugenommen. Entsprechend hat auch der Ölpreis zugelegt, welcher sich seit seinem Tiefstand im April 2020 bis Ende Juni 2021 fast vervierfacht hat. Die OPEC hat daher beschlossen, die Fördermengen vorsichtig zu erhöhen, sodass ab August 2021 um 2 Millionen Barrel pro Tag mehr produziert wird. Anleger, die davon ausgehen, dass sich der Rohölpreis in den nächsten beiden Jahren weiterhin zumindest stabil entwickelt, können mit dem Öl Bonus-Zertifikat 33 ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der von der Intercontinental Exchange offiziell bestimmte tägliche Abrechnungspreis (Official Daily Settlement Price) des nächstfälligen Brent Crude Oil Futures (Oktober 2021) als Startwert festgehalten und die Barriere (60 % des Startwerts) sowie das Bonuslevel (114 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Am Rückzahlungstermin (August 2023) erhalten Anleger den Bonusbetrag von EUR 114 pro Zertifikat, sofern der tägliche Abrechnungspreis des jeweils nächstfälligen Brent Crude Oil Futures während des Beobachtungszeitraums die Barriere niemals berührt oder unterschreitet (tägliche Beobachtung).

Fällt der tägliche Abrechnungspreis des jeweils nächstfälligen Brent Crude Oil Futures an zumindest einem Tag während des Beobachtungszeitraums auf oder unter der Barriere von 60 % des Startwerts, so ist der Bonusmechanismus außer Kraft gesetzt. Die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin erfolgt dann entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum offiziellen täglichen Abrechnungspreis des nächstfälligen Brent Crude Oil Futures am Letzten Bewertungstag). Auch wenn der Bonusmechanismus außer Kraft gesetzt ist, bleibt der maximale Auszahlungsbetrag mit EUR 114 pro Zertifikat begrenzt und Anleger nehmen nicht an Kursanstiegen des Basiswerts über den Cap hinaus teil.

Dieses Zertifikat ist vollständig währungsgesichert, d.h. die Entwicklung des EUR/USDWechselkurses hat keinen Einfluss auf die Wertentwicklung und Rückzahlung des Zertifikats.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

 

Back
Previous News
Key facts:
  • Name: Öl Bonus 33
  • ISIN: AT0000A2S0H7
  • Subscription period: Jul 13, - Aug 09, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Aug 10, 2021
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Aug 11, 2023)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00 EUR
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at