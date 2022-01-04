MSCI World Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % III – in Zeichnung

MSCI World Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % III – in Zeichnung

100 % Partizipation am MSCI® World Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index ♻️ bis zu +22 % Wertentwicklung mit 90 % Kapitalschutz am Ende der 5-jährigen Laufzeit

Werbung

Dieses Zertifikat entspricht den Nachhaltigkeits-Standards der RCB. Weitere Informationen unter: www.rcb.at/nachhaltigkeit

Das Zertifikat MSCI World Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % III basiert auf dem Nachhaltigkeits-Index ♻️ MSCI® World Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement. Das Zertifikat richtet sich vor allem an sicherheitsorientierte Anleger, die neben klassischen Renditeüberlegungen auch ethische, ökologische und soziale Kriterien in ihren Investitionsentscheidungen miteinbeziehen wollen und demnach ein nachhaltiges Investment suchen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Startwert des MSCI® World Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index (Schlusskurs am 08.02.2022) festgehalten und der Cap (122 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Am Ende der Laufzeit (04.02.2027) wird die Entwicklung des Index festgestellt und eines der folgenden Szenarien tritt ein:

SZENARIO 1) Finaler Referenzwert ≥ 122 % des Startwerts  Tilgung am Cap
Ist der Finale Referenzwert größer/gleich 122 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 122 % des Nominalbetrags (Cap).
z.B. Index +30 % ► Rückzahlung: EUR 1.220

SZENARIO 2) Finaler Referenzwert ≥ 90 % & < 122 % des Startwerts 100 % Partizipation
Ist der Finale Referenzwert größer/gleich 90 % aber kleiner 122 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung entsprechend der Wertentwicklung des Basiswerts (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Referenzwert).
z.B. Index -5 % ► Rückzahlung: EUR 950

SZENARIO 3)Finaler Referenzwert < 90 % des Startwerts Auszahlung zu 90 %
Ist der Finale Referenzwert kleiner 90 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 90 % des Nominalbetrags.
z.B. Index -30 % ► Rückzahlung: EUR 900

Das Investment ist am Laufzeitende durch die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG zu 90 % kapitalgeschützt, d.h. während der Laufzeit kann zwar der Kurs des Zertifikats unter 90 % fallen, jedoch erhalten Anleger am Ende der Laufzeit zumindest 90 % des investierten Nominalbetrags zurück.

Weitere Informationen zu diesem Zertifikat sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Details zum MSCI® World Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters MSCI.

Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate – einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % III
  • ISIN: AT0000A2UVX2
  • Subscription period: Jan 04, - Feb 07, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Feb 08, 2022
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Feb 09, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at