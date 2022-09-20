MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit 2 - in Zeichnung

MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit 2 - in Zeichnung

Chance auf 25 % Bonusrendite mit einer ⏲️ 4-jährigen Laufzeit und tief angesetzter Barriere von 49 % des Klimaschutz-Index von MSCI® ♻️ 

Österreichisches Umweltzeichen, nachhaltige Finanzprodukte

Nachhaltiges Finanzprodukt mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen

Dieses Zertifikat entspricht dem RCB Nachhaltigkeits-Standard.

 

Das Zertifikat MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit 2 bezieht sich auf den Klimaschutz-Index von MSCI®. Der MSCI® World Climate Change Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index liegt diesem Zertifikat zugrunde. Anleger, die in den nächsten vierJahren eine stabile Entwicklung dieses Index erwarten und Kursrückgänge von 51 % oder mehr für unwahrscheinlich halten, können mit diesem Zertifikat ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen. Dies entspricht gleichzeitig der maximalen Rückzahlung (Maximalbetrag).

Auszahlungsprofil:

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Oktober 2026) in Höhe des Bonusbetrags von EUR 1.250 pro Nominalbetrag ausbezahlt, wenn der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere von 49 % des Startwerts notieren.

Lag der Basiswertkurs zumindest einmal auf oder unter der Barriere, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert). Die maximale Rückzahlung bleibt mit dem Maximalbetrag begrenzt.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Berücksichtigung wichtiger negativer Auswirkungen auf Nachhaltigkeit (PAI):

Treibhausgasemissionen             Wasserschutz und Wasserverbrauch         

   Artenvielfalt (Biodiversität)     Abfallvermeidung                       

  Soziale, arbeits- und menschenrechtliche Belange inkl. Korruption und Bestechung

 

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit 2
  • ISIN: AT0000A306A3
  • Subscription period: Sep 20, - Oct 19, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Oct 20, 2022
  • Term: 4 years
    (Maturity date: Oct 20, 2026)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at