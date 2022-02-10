MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit - in Zeichnung

MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit - in Zeichnung

Chance auf 20 % Bonusrendite mit einer ⏲️ 5-jährigen Laufzeit und tief angesetzter Barriere von 49 % des Klimaschutz-Index von MSCI® ♻️ 

Das Zertifikat MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit bezieht sich auf den Klimaschutz-Index von MSCI®. Der MSCI® World Climate Change Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index liegt diesem Zertifikat zugrunde. Anleger, die in den nächsten fünf Jahren eine stabile Entwicklung dieses Index erwarten und Kursrückgänge von 51 % oder mehr für unwahrscheinlich halten, können mit diesem Zertifikat ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (März 2027) in Höhe des Bonusbetrags von EUR 1.200 pro Nominalbetrag ausbezahlt, wenn der Index-Schlusskurs des MSCI® World Climate Change Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der Barriere von 49 % des Startwerts notieren.

Wird die Barriere des zugrundeliegenden Index berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung des MSCI® World Climate Change Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index. Auch wenn die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten wurde, bleibt der maximale Auszahlungsbetrag mit EUR 1.200 pro Nominalbetrag begrenzt und Anleger partizipieren nicht an Kursanstiegen über den Bonuslevel (= Cap) hinaus.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Climate Change Bonus&Sicherheit
  • ISIN: AT0000A2VCZ5
  • Subscription period: Feb 10, - Mar 09, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Mar 10, 2022
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Mar 11, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at