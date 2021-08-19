MSCI Europe Value Bonus&Wachstum – in Zeichnung

MSCI Europe Value Bonus&Wachstum – in Zeichnung

Partizipation an positiver Indexentwicklung des MSCI Europe Value Bonus&Wachstum mit einer Barriere bei 55 %

Das Zertifikat MSCI Europe Value Bonus&Wachstum bezieht sich auf den MSCI® Europe Value Index (EUR).

Mit diesem Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz partizipieren Anleger am Laufzeitende zu 100 % an der positiven Wertentwicklung des zugrundeliegenden Index ohne Gewinnbegrenzung. Als Schutzmechanismus dient die Barriere von 55 % des Index-Startwerts (entspricht 45 % Sicherheitspuffer zu Laufzeitbeginn). Wird die Barriere während des Beobachtungszeitraums nie verletzt, erfolgt die Rückzahlung mindestens zu 105 % des Nominalbetrags – auch, wenn die Indexentwicklung am Laufzeitende negativ ist. Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt fünf Jahre.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Schlusskurs des MSCI® Europe Value Index (EUR) als Startwert festgehalten und die Barriere (55 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Am Letzten Bewertungstag wird der Schlusskurs des Index mit dem Startwert verglichen und es tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

  • SZENARIO 1: Index-Wertentwicklung ≥ +5 %

Die positive Wertentwicklung des Index wird zu 100 % zusätzlich zum Nominalbetrag am Laufzeitende ausbezahlt. Ob die Barriere während der Laufzeit verletzt wurde oder nicht, ist für die Auszahlung in diesem Fall nicht relevant.
 

  • SZENARIO 2: Index-Wertentwicklung < +5 %

Notierte der tägliche Schlusskurs des MSCI® Europe Value Index (EUR) während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der Barriere von 55 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Rückzahlung zu 105 % des Nominalbetrags. Das heißt, schließt der Index an keinem Tag während der Laufzeit um 45 % oder mehr unter seinem Startwert, erhalten Anleger am Rückzahlungstermin EUR 1.050 pro Nominalbetrag ausbezahlt.
Lag der Schlusskurs des MSCI® Europe Value Index (EUR) an zumindest einem Tag des Beobachtungszeitraums auf oder unter der Barriere von 55 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Indexentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Die Serie "Bonus-Wachstum" einfach erklärt:

<iframe allowfullscreen frameborder="0" height="393" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/uT33P5Ec-k8" width="700"></iframe>

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI Europe Value Bonus&Wachstum
  • ISIN: AT0000A2SPJ7
  • Subscription period: Aug 19, - Sep 15, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Sep 16, 2021
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Sep 17, 2026)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
