MSCI Europe Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % V – in Zeichnung

MSCI Europe Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % V – in Zeichnung

Chance auf 27 % Rendite, wenn der ♻️ MSCI® Europe Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index nach 8 Jahren auf/über dem Startwert notiert

Werbung

Dieses Zertifikat entspricht den Nachhaltigkeits-Standards der RCB. Weitere Informationen unter: www.rcb.at/nachhaltigkeit

Das Zertifikat MSCI Europe Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % V basiert auf dem Nachhaltigkeits-Index ♻️ MSCI® Europe Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement. Das Zertifikat richtet sich vor allem an sicherheitsorientierte Anleger, die neben klassischen Renditeüberlegungen auch ethische, ökologische und soziale Kriterien in ihren Investitionsentscheidungen miteinbeziehen wollen und demnach ein nachhaltiges Investment suchen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Startwert des MSCI® Europe Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index (Schlusskurs am 15.03.2022) festgehalten. Am Letzten Bewertungstag (13.03.2030) wird der Schlusskurs des Index mit dem Startwert verglichen – es tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

SZENARIO 1) Index ≥ 100 % des Startwerts ► Auszahlung zu 127 %

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag auf/über 100 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 127 % des Nominalbetrags. Dies entspricht dem Höchstbetrag von EUR 1.270 pro Nominalbetrag.

SZENARIO 2) Index ≥ 90 % und < 100 % des Startwerts ► Auszahlung zu 100 %

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag unter 100 % aber auf/über 90 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags. Dies entspricht EUR 1.000 pro Nominalbetrag.

SZENARIO 3) Index < 90 % des Startwerts ► Auszahlung zu 90 %

Liegt der Schlusskurs des Index am Letzten Bewertungstag unter 90 %, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 90 % des Nominalbetrags. Dies entspricht EUR 900 pro Nominalbetrag.

Das Investment ist am Laufzeitende durch die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG zu 90 % kapitalgeschützt, d.h. während der Laufzeit kann zwar der Kurs des Zertifikats unter 90 % fallen, jedoch erhalten Anleger am Ende der Laufzeit zumindest 90 % des investierten Nominalbetrags zurück.

Weitere Informationen zu diesem Zertifikat sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Details zum MSCI® Europe Top ESG Select 4.5% Decrement Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters MSCI.

Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate – einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI Europe Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % V
  • ISIN: AT0000A2VBA0
  • Subscription period: Feb 08, - Mar 14, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Mar 15, 2022
  • Term: 8 years
    (Maturity date: Mar 18, 2030)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at