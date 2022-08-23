Mercedes-Benz Express 6 - in Zeichnung

Mercedes-Benz Express 6 - in Zeichnung

Chance auf 14 % jährliche Rendite mit Mercedes-Benz Group AG bei einer Laufzeit von 1 bis 5 Jahren.

Werbung

Das Zertifikat Mercedes-Benz Express 6 für Anleger, die davon ausgehen, dass der Kurs der Mercedes-Benz Group AG-Aktie innerhalb der nächsten fünf Jahre auf oder über dem aktuellen Niveau notiert, eröffnet das Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz eine attraktive Ertragschance.

Laufzeit

Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt mindestens 1 Jahr und maximal 5 Jahre. Liegt der Schlusskurs der Mercedes-Benz-Aktie an einem der Jährlichen Bewertungstage auf oder über dem Auszahlungslevel (entspricht dem Schlusskurs der Aktie am Ersten Bewertungstag), so erfolgt die (vorzeitige) Rückzahlung in Höhe des definierten Auszahlungspreises.

Renditechance

Je länger die Laufzeit ist, desto höher ist auch der Auszahlungspreis. Denn notiert die Aktie am Jährlichen Bewertungstag unter dem Auszahlungslevel, verlängert sich die Laufzeit um ein weiteres Jahr (bis auf maximal fünf Jahre). Zugleich steigt der mögliche Auszahlungspreis jährlich um 14 % des Nominalbetrags (bis auf maximal 170 %):

1. Jahr
Auszahlungslevel: 100 % (= Startwert) 		Auszahlungspreis: 114 % des Nominalbetrags
2. Jahr
Auszahlungslevel: 100 %		Auszahlungspreis: 128 % des Nominalbetrags
3. Jahr
Auszahlungslevel: 100 %		Auszahlungspreis: 142 % des Nominalbetrags
4. Jahr
Auszahlungslevel: 100 %		Auszahlungspreis: 156 % des Nominalbetrags
5. Jahr
Auszahlungslevel: 100 %		Auszahlungspreis: 170 % des Nominalbetrags

 

Schutzmechanismus

Ist es bis zum letzten Laufzeitjahr nicht zu einer vorzeitigen Rückzahlung gekommen und liegt der Basiswertkurs auch am Letzten Bewertungstag unter dem Auszahlungslevel (entspricht der Barriere), kommt es zur physischen Lieferung von Aktien. Das heißt, es werden Aktien der Mercedes-Benz Group AG zu der am Beginn der Laufzeit definierten Anzahl (Nominalbetrag/Startwert) in das Wertpapierdepot des Anlegers eingebucht. Die Differenz zur „ganzen Zahl“ wird ausbezahlt. Durch den niedrigeren Aktienpreis der gelieferten Aktien kann es in diesem Fall zum Verlust eines großen Teils des Kapitals kommen.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Express-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: Mercedes-Benz Express 6
  • ISIN: AT0000A2ZXL2
  • Subscription period: Aug 23, - Sep 19, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Sep 20, 2022
  • Term: min. 1 year, max. 5 years
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at