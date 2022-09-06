Gewinnfreibetrag 2022 mit Zertifikaten nutzen

Gewinnfreibetrag 2022 mit Zertifikaten nutzen

Steuerlicher Vorteil durch Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate

Werbung

Auch im Veranlagungsjahr 2022 kann der Gewinnfreibetrag geltend gemacht werden. Wer diesen Freibetrag in Anspruch nehmen kann und welche Grenzen Anwendung finden, haben wir für Sie zusammengestellt.

Voraussetzung für den investitionsbedingten 💰 Freibetrag ist, dass der Steuerpflichtige im selben Veranlagungsjahr in abnutzbare Wirtschaftsgüter des Anlagevermögens oder in Wertpapiere gemäß § 14 Abs. 7 Z 4 EStG (zur Deckung von Pensionsrückstellungen geeignete Wertpapiere), die mindestens vier Jahre dem Anlagevermögen zu widmen sind, investiert. Umgelegt auf Zertifikate von Raiffeisen Centrobank bedeutet dies, dass Zertifikate mit 100 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende und einer Restlaufzeit von mehr als vier Jahren geeignet sind.

Die folgende Tabelle enthält aktuell interessante Garantie-Zertifikate (100 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende) der Raiffeisen Centrobank, die für den investitionsbedingten Freibetrag geeignet sind, Stand 06.09.2022:

 
ISINGarantie-Zertifikat NameRückzahlungs-
termin		Briefkurs
(06.09.2022) 		Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende
AT0000A2Y2V6MSCI World Climate Change Winner19.06.2028100,33 %100 %
AT0000A2YNV50,8 Dividendenaktien Winner27.07.202897,00 %100 %
AT0000A28JG4Dividendenaktien Winner 909.08.202795,74 %100 %
AT0000A2YNS1MSCI World Climate Change Bond III31.07.202896,91 %100 %
AT0000A2YAW0MSCI World Nachhaltigkeits Bond 209.07.202997,05 %100 %
 

Wir weisen darauf hin, dass sich die Rechtslage durch Gesetzesänderungen, Steuererlässe, Stellungnahmen der Finanzverwaltung, Rechtsprechung usw. ändern kann. Die umfassende Information können Sie in unserer Broschüre nachlesen:

Für Fragen zu GFB-fähigen Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten aus unserer Produktpalette steht Ihnen unser Zertifikate-Team gerne zur Verfügung:

Produkt-Hotline: +43 (0)1 51520 - 484
E-Mail: produkte(at)rcb.at

Mehr zum Thema Gewinnfreibetrag finden Sie ebenso auf der Website des Bundesministeriums für Finanzen sowie bei der der WKO, Wirtschaftskammer Österreich.

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Climate Change Winner
  • ISIN: AT0000A2Y2V6
  • Initial valuation date: Jun 16, 2022
  • Term: 6 years
    (Maturity date: Jun 19, 2028)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: 0,8 % Dividendenaktien Winner
  • ISIN: AT0000A2YNV5
  • Initial valuation date: Jul 28, 2022
  • Term: 6 years
    (Maturity date: Jul 27, 2028)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: Dividendenaktien Winner 9
  • ISIN: AT0000A28JG4
  • Initial valuation date: Aug 06, 2019
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Aug 09, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Climate Change Bond III
  • ISIN: AT0000A2YNS1
  • Initial valuation date: Jul 28, 2022
  • Term: 6 years
    (Maturity date: Jul 31, 2028)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
Product PageProduct Folder
Key facts:
  • Name: MSCI World Nachhaltigkeits Bond 2
  • ISIN: AT0000A2YAW0
  • Initial valuation date: Jul 07, 2022
  • Term: 7 years
    (Maturity date: Jul 09, 2029)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at