Gewinnfreibetrag 2022 mit Zertifikaten nutzen

Steuerlicher Vorteil durch Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate

Auch im Veranlagungsjahr 2022 kann der Gewinnfreibetrag geltend gemacht werden. Wer diesen Freibetrag in Anspruch nehmen kann und welche Grenzen Anwendung finden, haben wir für Sie zusammengestellt.

Voraussetzung für den investitionsbedingten 💰 Freibetrag ist, dass der Steuerpflichtige im selben Veranlagungsjahr in abnutzbare Wirtschaftsgüter des Anlagevermögens oder in Wertpapiere gemäß § 14 Abs. 7 Z 4 EStG (zur Deckung von Pensionsrückstellungen geeignete Wertpapiere), die mindestens vier Jahre dem Anlagevermögen zu widmen sind, investiert. Umgelegt auf Zertifikate von Raiffeisen Centrobank bedeutet dies, dass Zertifikate mit 100 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende und einer Restlaufzeit von mehr als vier Jahren geeignet sind.

Die folgende Tabelle enthält aktuell interessante Garantie-Zertifikate (100 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende) der Raiffeisen Centrobank, die für den investitionsbedingten Freibetrag geeignet sind, Stand 02.05.2022:

 
ISINGarantie-Zertifikat NameRückzahlungs-
termin		Briefkurs
(04.05.2022) 		Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende
AT0000A27ZS7Europa Nachhaltigkeits Bond 728.05.202795,13 %100 %
AT0000A26A76Europa Dividendenaktien Bond 622.03.2027 98,43 %100 %
AT0000A28JG4Dividendenaktien Winner 909.08.202799,58 %100 %
AT0000A2H9A6Nachhaltigkeits-Winner 323.07.2030100,32 %100 %
AT0000A2CP51Ethik Winner18.03.2030102,78 %100 %
 


Wir weisen darauf hin, dass sich die Rechtslage durch Gesetzesänderungen, Steuererlässe, Stellungnahmen der Finanzverwaltung, Rechtsprechung usw. ändern kann. Die umfassende Information können Sie in unserer Broschüre nachlesen:

Für Fragen zu GFB-fähigen Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten aus unserer Produktpalette steht Ihnen unser Team Strukturierte Produkte gerne zur Verfügung:

Produkt-Hotline: +43 (0)1 51520 - 484
E-Mail: produkte(at)rcb.at

Mehr zum Thema Gewinnfreibetrag finden Sie ebenso auf der Website des Bundesministeriums für Finanzen sowie bei der der WKO, Wirtschaftskammer Österreich.

