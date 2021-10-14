Europa/Gold Inflations Bonus&Sicherheit 5 – in Zeichnung

0,7 % jährlicher Fixzinssatz zuzüglich der jährlichen Inflationsrate, Barriere bei 49 % des Startwerts zweier renommierter Basiswerte und 5 Jahre Laufzeit

Das Zertifikat Europa/Gold Inflations Bonus&Sicherheit 5 bezieht sich auf die bekannteste Aktienbenchmark der Eurozone, den EURO STOXX 50® Index und den Goldpreis.

Das Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz zahlt zusätzlich zum jährlichen Fixzinssatz von 0,7 % einen variablen Zinssatz in Höhe der positiven jährlichen Veränderungsrate des Verbraucherpreisindex für die Eurozone. Der anfängliche Abstand zur Barriere (Sicherheitspuffer) beträgt 51 % mit einer Laufzeit von fünf Jahre.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Der Zinssatz setzt sich aus einer fixen und einer variablen Komponente zusammen und wird unabhängig von der Wertentwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Indizes in jedem Fall jährlich ausbezahlt. Die Mindestverzinsung beträgt 0,7 % p.a., zusätzlich wird die positive Inflationsrate als Extrazins ausbezahlt:

Die Rückzahlung des Nominalbetrags am Laufzeitende richtet sich nach der Kursentwicklung der beiden Basiswerte. Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (November 2026) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags getilgt, wenn der tägliche Schlusskurs des EURO STOXX 50® Index und der LBMA Gold Afternoon Fixing Preis (15:00 Uhr London) während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über ihrer Barriere von 49 % des jeweiligen Startwerts (= Schlusskurs am 15.11.2021) notiert.

Wird die Barriere von zumindest einem der zugrundeliegenden Basiswerte berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung jenes Basiswerts, der die schlechtere Wertentwicklung aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung des Basiswerts vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag). Auch wenn die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten wurde, kann der Anleger an Kursanstiegen über den jeweiligen Startwert hinaus nicht teilhaben.

Der Emissionspreis beträgt 100 % (Nominalbetrag EUR 1.000) während der Zeichnungsfrist. Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.


 

Details zum EURO STOXX 50® Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: Europa/Gold Inflations Bonus&Sicherheit 5
  • ISIN: AT0000A2TLM8
  • Subscription period: Oct 14, - Nov 12, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Nov 15, 2021
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Nov 16, 2026)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
