Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit 4 – in Zeichnung

Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit 4 – in Zeichnung

Chance auf 21 % Bonusrendite am Laufzeitende mit tief angesetzter Barriere bei 49 % des jeweiligen Startwerts

Werbung

Das Zertifikat Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit 4 bezieht sich auf die bekannteste Aktienbenchmark der Eurozone, den EURO STOXX 50® Index und den Goldpreis.

Anleger, die in den nächsten fünf Jahren für die europäische Volkswirtschaft sowie für den Goldpreis eine weiterhin stabile Entwicklung erwarten und Kursrückgänge von 51 % oder mehr für unwahrscheinlich halten, können mit diesem Zertifikat ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen.

Das Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz verbindet die Chance auf eine Bonusrendite von 21 % am Laufzeitende (entspricht 3,9 % p.a.) mit Teilschutz für das eingesetzte Kapital. Der anfängliche Abstand zur Barriere (Sicherheitspuffer) beträgt 51 % und die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt fünf Jahre.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Rückzahlungstermin (Februar 2027) wird das Bonus-Zertifikat in Höhe des Bonusbetrags von EUR 1.210 pro EUR 1.000 Nominalbetrag ausbezahlt, sofern der tägliche Schlusskurs des EURO STOXX 50® Index und der tägliche Gold-Abrechnungspreis (London Afternoon Fixing) während des Beobachtungszeitraums die Barriere von 49 % niemals berührt oder unterschritten hat (Beobachtung der täglichen Schlusskurse).

Wird die Barriere von 49 % des jeweiligen Startwerts zumindest einmal berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung jenes Basiswerts, welcher die schlechtere Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag). Der maximale Auszahlungsbetrag bleibt auch dann mit EUR 1.210 pro Nominalbetrag begrenzt und Anleger partizipieren nicht an Kursanstiegen über den Bonuslevel = Cap hinaus.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Details zum EURO STOXX 50® Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit 4
  • ISIN: AT0000A2UVT0
  • Subscription period: Jan 04, - Jan 31, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Feb 01, 2022
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Feb 03, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at