Europa Bonus&Wachstum – in Zeichnung

Unlimitierte Partizipation an positiver Indexentwicklung des EURO STOXX 50® Index mit einer Barriere bei 50 %

Das Zertifikat bezieht sich auf den EURO STOXX 50® IndexDetails zu diesem Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters EURO STOXX 50® Index.

Mit diesem Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz partizipieren Anleger am Laufzeitende zu 100 % an der positiven Wertentwicklung des zugrundeliegenden Index ohne Gewinnbegrenzung. Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt fünf Jahre.

FUNKTIONSWEISE

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Startwert (Schlusskurs des EURO STOXX 50® Index am Ersten Bewertungstag) festgehalten und davon ausgehend die Barriere (50 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Während des Beobachtungszeitraums wird der Basiswertkurs mit der Barriere verglichen. Am Letzten Bewertungstag tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

  • SZENARIO 1: Barriere nicht berührt oder unterschritten

a) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert (Schlusskurs des EURO STOXX 50® Index am Letzten Bewertungstag) auf oder über dem Bonuslevel, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).

b) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert unter dem Bonuslevel, wird am Rückzahlungstermin der Bonusbetrag ausbezahlt.

  • SZENARIO 2: Barriere mindestens einmal berührt oder unterschritten

Lag der Basiswertkurs zumindest einmal auf oder unter der Barriere, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Die Serie "Bonus-Wachstum" einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: Europa Bonus&Wachstum
  • ISIN: AT0000A2Y693
  • Subscription period: May 24, - Jun 20, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Jun 21, 2022
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Jun 22, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at