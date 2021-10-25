Europa/Österreich Bonus&Sicherheit 5 – in Zeichnung

Europa/Österreich Bonus&Sicherheit 5 – in Zeichnung

Chance auf 20 % Bonusrendite in fünf Jahren mit tief angesetzter Barriere bei 49 % zweier renommierter Aktienindizes

Das Zertifikat Europa/Österreich Bonus&Sicherheit 5 bezieht sich auf zwei bekannte Aktienindizes. Die europäische Aktienbenchmark EURO STOXX 50® und der österreichische Leitindex ATX® liegen diesem Zertifikat zugrunde. Anleger, die in den nächsten fünf Jahren eine stabile Entwicklung dieser beiden Indizes erwarten und Kursrückgänge von 51 % oder mehr für unwahrscheinlich halten, können mit diesem Zertifikat ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (November 2026) in Höhe des Bonusbetrags von EUR 1.200 pro Nominalbetrag ausbezahlt, wenn die Index-Schlusskurse des EURO STOXX 50®UND des ATX® während des Beobachtungszeitraums immerüber der Barriere von 49 % des jeweiligen Startwerts notieren.

Wird die Barriere von zumindest einem der zugrundeliegenden Indizes berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung jenes Index, der die schlechtere Wertentwicklung aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung des EURO STOXX 50® bzw. des ATX® vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag). Auch wenn die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten wurde, bleibt der maximale Auszahlungsbetrag mit EUR 1.200 pro Nominalbetrag begrenzt und Anleger partizipieren nicht an Kursanstiegen über den Bonuslevel (= Cap) hinaus.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: Europa/Österreich Bonus&Sicherheit 5
  • ISIN: AT0000A2TTP4
  • Subscription period: Oct 25, - Nov 24, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Nov 25, 2021
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Nov 26, 2026)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
