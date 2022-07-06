ESG Global Dividend Winner – in Zeichnung

ESG Global Dividend Winner – in Zeichnung

100 % Partizipation am MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR Index ♻️ bis zu +55 % Wertentwicklung mit 100 % Kapitalschutz am Ende der ⏲️ 5-jährigen Laufzeit

Werbung

Dieses Zertifikat entspricht den Nachhaltigkeits-Standards der Raiffeisen Centrobank. Weitere Informationen unter: www.rcb.at/nachhaltigkeit

Das Zertifikat ESG Global Dividend Winner basiert auf dem ♻️ MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR Index. Das Zertifikat richtet sich vor allem an sicherheitsorientierte Anleger, die neben klassischen Renditeüberlegungen auch ethische, ökologische und soziale Kriterien in ihren Investitionsentscheidungen miteinbeziehen wollen und demnach ein nachhaltiges Investment suchen.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Startwert des MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR Index (Schlusskurs am 28.07.2022) festgehalten und der Cap (155 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Am Ende der Laufzeit (26.07.2027) wird die Entwicklung des Index festgestellt und eines der folgenden Szenarien tritt ein:

SZENARIO 1) Finaler Wert ≥ 155 % des Startwerts  Auszahlung zu 155 %
Ist der Finale Wert größer/gleich 155 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 155 % des Nominalbetrags. Dies entspricht gleichzeitig der maximalen Rückzahlung (Maximalbetrag).
z.B. Index +60 % ► Rückzahlung: EUR 1.550

SZENARIO 2) Finaler Wert ≥ 100% & < 155% des Startwerts 100 % Partizipation
Ist der Finale Wert größer/gleich 100 % aber kleiner 155 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).
z.B. Index +20 % ► Rückzahlung: EUR 1.200

SZENARIO 3) Finaler Wert < 100% des Startwerts Auszahlung zu 100%
Ist der Finale Referenzwert kleiner 100% des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags.
z.B. Index -30 % ► Rückzahlung: EUR 1.000

Das Investment ist am Laufzeitende durch die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG zu 100 % kapitalgeschützt, d.h. während der Laufzeit kann zwar der Kurs des Zertifikats unter 100 % fallen, jedoch erhalten Anleger am Ende der Laufzeit zumindest 100 % des investierten Nominalbetrags zurück.

Weitere Informationen zu diesem Zertifikat sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Weitere Informationen zum MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR Index finden auf der Website des Indexanbieters MSCI®  durch Auswahl des Index im Dropdown-Menü.

Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate – einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Key facts:
  • Name: ESG Global Dividend Winner
  • ISIN: AT0000A2YNT9
  • Subscription period: Jul 06, - Jul 27, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Jul 28, 2022
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Jul 29, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at