ESG Global Dividend Bonus&Wachstum – in Zeichnung

Unlimitierte Partizipation an positiver Indexentwicklung des MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR Index mit einer Barriere bei 50 %

Dieses Zertifikat entspricht den Nachhaltigkeits-Standards der Raiffeisen Centrobank. Weitere Informationen unter: www.rcb.at/nachhaltigkeit

Mit diesem Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz partizipieren Anleger am Laufzeitende zu 100 % an der positiven Wertentwicklung des zugrundeliegenden Index ohne Gewinnbegrenzung. Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt fünf Jahre.

FUNKTIONSWEISE

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Startwert (Schlusskurs des MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR Index am Ersten Bewertungstag) festgehalten und davon ausgehend die Barriere (50 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Während des Beobachtungszeitraums wird der Basiswertkurs mit der Barriere verglichen. Am Letzten Bewertungstag tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

  • 1: Barriere nicht berührt oder unterschritten

a) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert auf oder über dem Bonuslevel, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).
b) Lag der Basiswertkurs immer über der Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert unter dem Bonuslevel, wird am Rückzahlungstermin der Bonusbetrag ausbezahlt.

  • 2: Barriere mindestens einmal berührt oder unterschritten

Lag der Basiswertkurs zumindest einmal auf oder unter der Barriere, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Basiswertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Das Zertifikat bezieht sich auf den MSCI® World ESG Select Dividend 50 Price EUR IndexDetails zu diesem Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden auf der Website des Indexanbieters MSCI®  durch Auswahl des Index im Dropdown-Menü.

Die Serie "Bonus-Wachstum" einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: ESG Global Dividend Bonus&Wachstum
  • ISIN: AT0000A2YBX6
  • Subscription period: Jun 21, - Jul 18, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Jul 19, 2022
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Jul 20, 2027)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
