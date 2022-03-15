Dividendenaktien Winner 11 – in Zeichnung

Dividendenaktien Winner 11 – in Zeichnung

100% Partizipation an dem 🌐 STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Price EUR Index mit 100 % Kapitalschutz am Laufzeitende

Das Garantie-Zertifikat Dividendenaktien Winner 11 ermöglicht 100 % Partizipation an der Wertentwicklung des STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Price EUR Index ohne Gewinnbegrenzung. Vor negativen Kursentwicklungen sind Anleger durch den Kapitalschutz von 100 % zum Laufzeitende abgesichert.

Das Zertifikat eignet sich für Anleger, die von der Wertentwicklung eines Index, der sich aus 100 soliden börsennotierten Unternehmen mit den besten Dividendenrenditen weltweit zusammensetzt, profitieren wollen. Eine positive Markterwartung in Bezug auf den STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Price EUR Index lässt sich mit diesem Zertifikat über die nächsten 10 Jahre hinweg umsetzen.

FUNKTIONSWEISE

Am Ersten Bewertungstag (Schlusskurs am 21.04.2022) wird der Startwert des Basiswerts und am Letzten Bewertungstag (Schlusskurs am 16.04.2030) der Finale Wert festgehalten. Am Letzten Bewertungstag wird der Finale Wert mit dem Startwert verglichen und es tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

1) Finaler Wert ≥ 100 % des Startwerts ⇒ 100 % Partizipation
Ist der Finale Wert größer/gleich 100 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung des Basiswerts (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert).

2) Finaler Wert < 100 % des Startwerts ⇒ Auszahlung zu 100 %
Ist der Finale Wert kleiner 100 % des Startwerts, greift der Kapitalschutz von 100 % am Laufzeitende. In diesem Fall erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags.

Das Investment ist am Laufzeitende durch die Raiffeisen Centrobank AG zu 100 % kapitalgeschützt, d.h. während der Laufzeit kann es zu Kursschwankungen kommen, jedoch erhalten Anleger am Ende der Laufzeit zumindest 100 % des investierten Nominalbetrags zurück.

Der Emissionspreis beträgt 100 % (Nominalbetrag EUR 1.000) während der Zeichnungsfrist. Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Details zum STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Price EUR Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd.

Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate – einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: Dividendenaktien Winner 11
  • ISIN: AT0000A2VYF1
  • Subscription period: Mar 15, - Apr 20, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Apr 21, 2022
  • Term: 8 years
    (Maturity date: Apr 23, 2030)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at