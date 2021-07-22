Deutschland Nachhaltigkeits Bonus&Wachstum 3 – in Zeichnung

Deutschland Nachhaltigkeits Bonus&Wachstum 3 – in Zeichnung

Unlimitierte Partizipation an positiver Indexentwicklung des DAX® 50 ESG mit einer Barriere bei 52 %

Das Zertifikat Deutschland Nachhaltigkeits Bonus&Wachstum 3 bezieht sich auf den Nachhaltigkeitsindex DAX® 50 ESG (PR) EUR der Deutschen Börse.

Mit diesem Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz partizipieren Anleger am Laufzeitende zu 100 % an der positiven Wertentwicklung des zugrundeliegenden Index ohne Gewinnbegrenzung. Als Schutzmechanismus dient die Barriere von 52 % des Index-Startwerts (entspricht 48 % Sicherheitspuffer zu Laufzeitbeginn). Wird die Barriere während des Beobachtungszeitraums nie verletzt, erfolgt die Rückzahlung mindestens zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags – auch, wenn die Indexentwicklung am Laufzeitende negativ ist. Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt fünf Jahre.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag wird der Schlusskurs des DAX® 50 ESG (PR) EUR Index als Startwert festgehalten und die Barriere (52 % des Startwerts) ermittelt. Am Letzten Bewertungstag wird der Schlusskurs des Index mit dem Startwert verglichen und es tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

  • SZENARIO 1: Index-Wertentwicklung POSITIV

Die positive Wertentwicklung des Index wird zu 100 % zusätzlich zum Nominalbetrag am Laufzeitende ausbezahlt. Ob die Barriere während der Laufzeit verletzt wurde oder nicht, ist für die Auszahlung in diesem Fall nicht relevant.
 

  • SZENARIO 2: Index-Wertentwicklung UNVERÄNDERT oder NEGATIV

Notierte der Kurs des DAX® 50 ESG (PR) EUR Index während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der Barriere von 52 % des Startwerts, erfolgt die Rückzahlung zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags. Das heißt, fällt der Index während der Laufzeit niemals um 48 % oder mehr im Vergleich zu seinem Startwert, erhalten Anleger am Rückzahlungstermin den Nominalbetrag von EUR 1.000 ausbezahlt.
Hat der DAX® 50 ESG (PR) EUR Index die Barriere von 52 % seines Startwerts während des Beobachtungszeitraums zumindest einmal berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Indexentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite

Die Serie "Bonus-Wachstum" einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: Deutschland Nachhaltigkeits Bonus&Wachstum 3
  • ISIN: AT0000A2S7M2
  • Subscription period: Jul 22, - Aug 18, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Aug 19, 2021
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Aug 20, 2026)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at