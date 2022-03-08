8 % Health Care Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

8 % Health Care Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 8 % und Barriere bei 59 % von Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V. und Sanofi S.A.

Werbung

Die 8 % Health Care Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 8 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 59 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V. und Sanofi S.A.) jährlich ausbezahlt.

Der Aktienkorb der Aktienanleihe setzt sich aus drei Schwergewichten des Gesundheitssektors zusammen:

  • Der deutsche Gesundheitskonzern Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ein international tätiger Dialyse-Spezialist, beliefert Krankenhäuser mit Medizingeräten und versorgt Patienten mit Transfusionen.
  • Der niederländische Konzern Koninklijke Philips N.V. zählt zu den führenden Anbietern im Bereich Gesundheitstechnologien. Mit Prävention, Diagnostik, Therapie und Pflege deckt das Unternehmen alle Phasen der Gesundheitsentwicklung ab.
  • Die französische Sanofi S.A. gehört zu den global führenden Pharmaunternehmen. Das Unternehmen setzt einen Fokus auf die Bereiche Diabetes, Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen, Impfungen und Specialty Care.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (April 2024) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern die täglichen Schlusskurse jeder einzelnen der drei zugrundeliegenden Aktien während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 % liegen.

Wird die jeweilige Barriere von zumindest einem Schlusskurs der zugrundeliegenden Aktien berührt oder unterschritten und schließt zumindest eine dieser Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag unter ihrem jeweiligen Basispreis, kommt es am Laufzeitende zur physischen Lieferung. In diesem Fall wird ausschließlich jene Aktie zu der am Laufzeitbeginn definierten Stückzahl geliefert, welche die schlechteste Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert jeder Aktie zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

 

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: 8 % Health Care Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A2VXR8
  • Subscription period: Mar 08, - Apr 04, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Apr 05, 2022
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Apr 08, 2024)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at