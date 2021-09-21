8,25 % Europa Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

8,25 % Europa Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 8,25 % und Barriere bei 59 % von Infineon Technologies AG, ING Groep NV und Sanofi Aventis S.A.

Die 8,25 % Europa Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 8,25 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 59 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Infineon Technologies AG, ING Groep NV und Sanofi Aventis S.A.) jährlich ausbezahlt.

Der Aktienkorb der Aktienanleihe setzt sich aus drei Schwergewichten der europäischen Wirtschaft zusammen:

  • Der deutsche Konzern Infineon Technologies AG ist ein weltweit führender Produzent von Halbleiterlösungen. Das Unternehmen setzt einen Fokus auf Energieeffizienz, Mobilität und Sicherheit.
     
  • Die ING Groep N.V. ist ein niederländischer Allfinanz-Dienstleister mit Sitz in Amsterdam. In Österreich ist das Unternehmen vor allem mit seiner Marke ING-DiBa bekannt.
     
  • Sanofi Aventis S.A. ist ein 2004 durch Fusion von Sanofi-Synthélabo und Aventis entstandener französischer Pharmakonzern. Am Umsatz gemessen einer der größten Pharmakonzerne der Welt.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Oktober 2023) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern die täglichen Schlusskurse jeder einzelnen der drei zugrundeliegenden Aktien während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 % liegen (kontinuierliche Beobachtung).

Wird die jeweilige Barriere von zumindest einem Schlusskurs der zugrundeliegenden Aktien berührt oder unterschritten und schließt zumindest eine dieser Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag unter ihrem jeweiligen Basispreis, kommt es am Laufzeitende zur physischen Lieferung. In diesem Fall wird ausschließlich jene Aktie zu der am Laufzeitbeginn definierten Stückzahl geliefert, welche die schlechteste Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert jeder Aktie zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 8,25% Europa Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A2SUW0
  • Subscription period: Sep 21, - Oct 18, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Oct 19, 2021
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Oct 20, 2023)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at