7,5 % Social Media Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 7,5 % und Barriere bei 55 % von Facebook Inc. und Twitter Inc.

Die 7,5 % Social Media Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 7,5 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 55 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Facebook Inc. und Twitter Inc.) jährlich ausbezahlt. 

Die Aktienanleihe bezieht sich auf zwei Marktführer der Social Media-Branche als Basiswerte:

  • Der internationale IT-Konzern Facebook Inc. ist neben dem gleichnamigen sozialen Netzwerk Facebook auch für die beiden Dienste Whatsapp und Instagram bekannt. Den Fokus legt das Unternehmen, mit Sitz im Silicon Valley, auf die Entwicklung von Technologien zum einfachen Teilen von Informationen.
  • Der Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter, mit aktuell über 200 Millionen täglichen Nutzern weltweit, wird durch das im Jahr 2006 gegründete Unternehmen Twitter Inc. betrieben.

Liegen die täglichen Schlusskurse der beiden zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Facebook Inc. und Twitter Inc.) während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 55 % oder liegen die Schlusskurse beider Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag auf oder über ihrem jeweiligen Basispreis, wird die Aktienanleihe zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt.

Andernfalls erfolgt die Lieferung ausschließlich jener Aktie mit der geringsten Wertentwicklung.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 7,5% Social Media Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A2SKE9
  • Subscription period: Aug 03, - Aug 30, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Aug 31, 2021
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Sep 01, 2023)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
