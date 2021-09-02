6 % Europa Branchen Bonus 2 – in Zeichnung

6 % Europa Branchen Bonus 2 – in Zeichnung

6 % jährlicher Fixzins und Barriere bei 59 % des Startwerts dreier renommierter Indizes mit 2 Jahren Laufzeit

Das Zertifikat 6 % Europa Branchen Bonus 2 verbindet zwei fixe jährliche Zinszahlungen von 6 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital (anfänglicher Abstand zur Barriere von 41 %). Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der drei zugrundeliegenden Indizes jährlich ausbezahlt. Die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt zwei Jahre.

Basiswerte:

Drei europäische Branchenindizes dienen als Basiswerte des Bonus-Zertifikats:

  • Der EURO STOXX® Banks Price Index umfasst 21 führende Finanzinstitute aus 8 Ländern der Eurozone und stellt somit eine Benchmark für den europäischen Bankensektor dar.
  • Die im STOXX® Europe 600 Health Care EUR Price Index enthaltenen 57 Unternehmen sind führende Anbieter im Bereich Gesundheitstechnologie und Pharmazie.
  • Der STOXX® Europe 600 Basic Resources Index bildet die Wertentwicklung von 19 europäischen Unternehmen mit Fokus auf Gewinnung und Verarbeitung von Basisressourcen (Rohstoffe, Bergbau etc.) ab.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Oktober 2023) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern die Kurse der der drei zugrundeliegenden Indizes während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 % des Startwerts liegen (kontinuierliche Beobachtung).

Liegt der Kurs von EINEM oder von MEHREREN der zugrundeliegenden Indizes zumindest einmal auf oder unter der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 %, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung jenes Index, welcher die schlechteste Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag) – „Worst of“. Auch wenn die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten wurde, bleibt der maximale Auszahlungsbetrag mit EUR 1.000 pro Nominalbetrag begrenzt und Anleger partizipieren nicht an Kursanstiegen der Indizes über den jeweiligen Startwert hinaus.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Details zu den drei STOXX® Indizes sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 6% Europa Branchen Bonus 2
  • ISIN: AT0000A2SRM7
  • Subscription period: Sep 02, - Sep 29, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Sep 30, 2021
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Oct 02, 2023)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
