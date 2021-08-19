6,5 % Technologie Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 6,5 % und Barriere bei 59 % von Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE und Siemens AG

Die 6,5 % Technologie Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 6,5 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 59 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE und Siemens AG) jährlich ausbezahlt.

Der Aktienkorb der Aktienanleihe setzt sich aus drei Schwergewichten des europäischen Technologiesektors zusammen:

  • Der deutsche Konzern Infineon Technologies AG ist ein weltweit führender Produzent von Halbleiterlösungen. Das Unternehmen setzt einen Fokus auf Energieeffizienz, Mobilität und Sicherheit.
  • Das deutsche Unternehmen SAP SE ist der größte europäische Softwarehersteller und ist vorwiegend bekannt für Unternehmenssoftwarepakete.
  • Der Technologiekonzern Siemens AG mit Sitz in München ist in den Bereichen Energie, Medizintechnik, Industrie, Infrastruktur und Städtebau tätig. Das Unternehmen beschäftigt rund 300.000 Mitarbeiter in über 200 Ländern.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (September 2023) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern die täglichen Schlusskurse jeder einzelnen der drei zugrundeliegenden Aktien während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 % liegen (kontinuierliche Beobachtung).

Wird die jeweilige Barriere von zumindest einem Schlusskurs der zugrundeliegenden Aktien berührt oder unterschritten und schließt zumindest eine dieser Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag unter ihrem jeweiligen Basispreis, kommt es am Laufzeitende zur physischen Lieferung. In diesem Fall wird ausschließlich jene Aktie zu der am Laufzeitbeginn definierten Stückzahl geliefert, welche die schlechteste Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert jeder Aktie zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Contact
