6,5 % Österreich Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 6,5 % und Barriere bei 59 % von Erste Group Bank AG, OMV AG und voestalpine AG

Die 6,5 % Österreich Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 6,5 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 59 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Erste Group Bank AG, OMV AG und voestalpine AG) jährlich ausbezahlt.

Der Aktienkorb der Aktienanleihe setzt sich aus drei Schwergewichten der österreichischen Wirtschaft zusammen:

  • Die Erste Group Bank AG zählt zu den größten Bankengruppen Österreichs. Die Universalbank mit Schwerpunkt im Privatkundensektor konzentriert sich vorwiegend auf die Märkte Zentral- und Osteuropa.
     
  • Die OMV AG ist ein integriertes, internationales Öl- und Gasunternehmen mit Aktivitäten im Up- und Downstream-Bereich. Während sich OMV durch ein ausgewogenes internationales Upstream Portfolio auszeichnet, liegt der Fokus des Downstream Öl & Gas Geschäfts hauptsächlich auf Europa.
     
  • Die voestalpine AG ist ein in ihren Geschäftsbereichen weltweit führender Technologiekonzern mit Fokus auf Produkt- und Systemlösungen aus Stahl und anderen Metallen. Der Konzern ist darüber hinaus Weltmarktführer bei kompletten Bahninfrastruktursystemen sowie bei Werkzeugstahl und Spezialprofilen.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Dezember 2023) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern die täglichen Schlusskurse jeder einzelnen der drei zugrundeliegenden Aktien während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 % liegen.

Wird die jeweilige Barriere von zumindest einem Schlusskurs der zugrundeliegenden Aktien berührt oder unterschritten und schließt zumindest eine dieser Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag unter ihrem jeweiligen Basispreis, kommt es am Laufzeitende zur physischen Lieferung. In diesem Fall wird ausschließlich jene Aktie zu der am Laufzeitbeginn definierten Stückzahl geliefert, welche die schlechteste Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert jeder Aktie zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 6,5% Österreich Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A2U5S9
  • Subscription period: Nov 18, - Dec 17, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Dec 20, 2021
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Dec 21, 2023)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
