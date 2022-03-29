3 % Europa Bonus&Sicherheit 3 - in Zeichnung

3 % jährlicher Fixzins und tiefe Barriere bei 39 % des Startwerts der europäischen Aktienbenchmark EURO STOXX 50® mit 3 Jahren Laufzeit

Das Zertifikat 3 % Europa Bonus&Sicherheit 3 bezieht sich auf den renommierten EURO STOXX 50®Index.

Anleger, die in den nächsten drei Jahren eine stabile Entwicklung der europäischen Aktienbenchmark erwarten und Kursrückgänge von 61 % oder mehr für unwahrscheinlich halten, können mit diesem Zertifikat ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen. Das Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz verbindet einen jährlichen Fixzinssatz von 3 % mit komfortablem Teilschutz für das eingesetzte Kapital. Der anfängliche Abstand zur Barriere (Sicherheitspuffer) beträgt 61 % und die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt 3 Jahre.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Die Rückzahlung des Nominalbetrags am Laufzeitende richtet sich nach der Kursentwicklung des Index. Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (April 2025) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags getilgt, wenn der Kurs des EURO STOXX 50® während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der Barriere von 39 % des Index-Startwerts (= Schlusskurs am 26.04.2022) notiert.

Wird die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Index-Wertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung des Index vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag). Auch wenn die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten wurde, kann der Anleger an Kursanstiegen über den Startwert hinaus nicht teilhaben.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Details zum EURO STOXX 50® Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 3 % Europa Bonus&Sicherheit 3
  • ISIN: AT0000A2WCC2
  • Subscription period: Mar 29, - Apr 25, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Apr 26, 2022
  • Term: 3 years
    (Maturity date: Apr 28, 2025)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at