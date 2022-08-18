3,5 % Europa/USA Bonus&Sicherheit - in Zeichnung

3,5 % jährlicher Fixzins und Barriere bei 39 % des Startwerts zweier renommierter Indizes mit 3 Jahren Laufzeit

Das Zertifikat 3,5 % Europa/USA Bonus&Sicherheit bezieht sich auf zwei renommierte Aktienindizes. Der EURO STOXX 50® Index und der S&P 500® Index liegen diesem Zertifikat zugrunde.

FUNKTIONSWEISE:

Am Ersten Bewertungstag werden die Startwerte (= Schlusskurs am 20.09.2022) der Basiswerte festgehalten und davon ausgehend die Barrieren (39 % des jeweiligen Startwerts) definiert. Während des Beobachtungszeitraums werden die Basiswertkurse mit der jeweiligen Barriere verglichen. Am Letzten Bewertungstag (17.09.2025) tritt eines der folgenden Szenarien ein:

1) Barriere nicht berührt oder unterschritten

Lagen die Basiswertkurse immer über ihrer jeweiligen Barriere, wird am Rückzahlungstermin 100 % des Nominalbetrags ausbezahlt. Dies entspricht gleichzeitig der maximalen Rückzahlung.

2) Barriere mindestens einmal berührt oder unterschritten

Lag zumindest ein Basiswertkurs auf oder unter seiner jeweiligen Barriere, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung jenes Basiswerts, welcher die schlechteste Wertentwicklung aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert). Die maximale Rückzahlung bleibt mit 100 % des Nominalbetrags begrenzt.

Der Fixzinssatz von 3,5 % wird unabhängig von der Basiswertentwicklung in jedem Fall ausbezahlt.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.

Details zum EURO STOXX 50® Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd. Für Details zum S&P 500®Index besuchen Sie die Webseite: www.spglobal.com.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 3,5 % Europa/USA Bonus&Sicherheit
  • ISIN: AT0000A2ZUV7
  • Subscription period: Aug 18, - Sep 19, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Sep 20, 2022
  • Term: 3 years
    (Maturity date: Sep 22, 2025)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at