2,8 % Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit – in Zeichnung

2,8 % jährlicher Fixzins und Barriere bei 49 % des Startwerts zweier renommierter Basiswerte mit 5 Jahren Laufzeit

Das Zertifikat 2,8 % Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit bezieht sich auf die bekannteste Aktienbenchmark der Eurozone, den EURO STOXX 50® Index und den Goldpreis.

Anleger, die in den nächsten fünf Jahren für die europäische Volkswirtschaft sowie für den Goldpreis eine weiterhin stabile Entwicklung erwarten und Kursrückgänge von 51 % für unwahrscheinlich halten, können mit diesem Zertifikat ihre Marktmeinung umsetzen. Das Anlageprodukt ohne Kapitalschutz verbindet einen jährlichen Fixzinssatz von 2,8 % mit Teilschutz für das eingesetzte Kapital. Der anfängliche Abstand zur Barriere (Sicherheitspuffer) beträgt 51 % und die Laufzeit des Zertifikats beträgt fünf Jahre.

Auszahlungsprofil:

Die Rückzahlung des Nominalbetrags am Laufzeitende richtet sich nach der Kursentwicklung der beiden Basiswerte. Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Dezember 2026) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags getilgt, wenn der tägliche Schlusskurs des EURO STOXX 50® Index und der LBMA Gold Afternoon Fixing Preis (15:00 Uhr London) während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über ihrer Barriere von 49 % des jeweiligen Startwerts (= Schlusskurs am 10.12.2021) notiert.

Wird die Barriere von zumindest einem der zugrundeliegenden Basiswerte berührt oder unterschritten, erfolgt die Auszahlung am Rückzahlungstermin entsprechend der Wertentwicklung jenes Basiswerts, der die schlechtere Wertentwicklung aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung des Basiswerts vom Startwert bis zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag). Auch wenn die Barriere berührt oder unterschritten wurde, kann der Anleger an Kursanstiegen über den jeweiligen Startwert hinaus nicht teilhaben.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Produkt-Detailseite.


 

Details zum EURO STOXX 50® Index sowie eine aktuelle Auflistung der Indexmitglieder finden Sie auf der Webseite des Indexanbieters STOXX Ltd.

Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt:

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 2,8% Europa/Gold Bonus&Sicherheit
  • ISIN: AT0000A2U2J5
  • Subscription period: Nov 11, - Dec 09, 2021
  • Initial valuation date: Dec 10, 2021
  • Term: 5 years
    (Maturity date: Dec 14, 2026)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
