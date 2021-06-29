11,75 % Impfstoff Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

11,75 % Impfstoff Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 11,75 % und Barriere bei 55 % von BioNTech und Moderna

Werbung

Die 11,75 % Impfstoff Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 11,75 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 55 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc.) jährlich ausbezahlt. 

Die Aktienanleihe bezieht sich auf zwei Pharmaunternehmen, welche erfolgreich einen Impfstoff gegen COVID-19 auf den Markt gebracht haben:

  • BioNTech SE ist ein seit Ende 2019 börsennotiertes deutsches Biotechnologieunternehmen. Die Schwerpunkte von Biontech liegen in der Erforschung von Medikamenten auf mRNA-Basis. Ab Anfang 2020 entwickelte Biontech den Impfstoff BNT162b2 gegen das humane Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, der in Werken von Pfizer für den weltweiten Bedarf konfektioniert wird.
  • Moderna, Inc. ist ein US-amerikanisches Biotechnologie-Unternehmen, welches sich auf die Erforschung und Entwicklung von mRNA-basierten Medikamenten spezialisiert hat. Auch der CoV-Impfstoff des Unternehmens beruht auf dieser Technologie und bietet wie jener von Pfizer laut Studien einen hohen Schutz vor Infektionen.

Liegen die täglichen Schlusskurseder beiden zugrundeliegenden Aktien (BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc.) während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 55 % oder liegen die Schlusskurse beider Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag auf oder über ihrem jeweiligen Basispreis, wird die Aktienanleihe zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt.

Andernfalls erfolgt die Lieferung ausschließlich jener Aktie mit der geringsten Wertentwicklung.

Der Emissionspreis beträgt 100 % (Nominalbetrag EUR 1.000) während der Zeichnungsfrist. Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Product PageProduct Folder
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at