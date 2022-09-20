10 % Europa Plus Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, Fixzinssatz in der Höhe von 10 % und Barriere bei 60% von AXA SA, BMW AG und SAP SE – Beobachtung nur am Laufzeitende!

Die 10 % Europa Plus Aktienanleihe verbindet einen jährlichen Fixzinssatz von 10 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 60% des jeweiligen Aktien-Basispreises (aktiv nur am Letzten Bewertungstag). Der Fixzinssatz wird unabhängig von der Basiswertentwicklung in jedem Fall ausbezahlt.

Die Aktienanleihe bezieht sich auf drei Basiswerte der Finanzdienstleistungsbranche:

  • AXA ist ein französisches Versicherungsunternehmen und bietet eine breite Palette von Produkten in verschiedenen Geschäftsbereichen an.
  • BMW ist ein deutscher Automobilhersteller, welcher hauptsächlich im Premium-Segment tätig ist.
  • SAP ist der größte europäische Softwarehersteller und vorwiegend für Unternehmenssoftware bekannt.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Oktober 2024) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern der Finale Wert jedes Basiswerts am Letzten Bewertungstag über der jeweiligen Barriere von 60% liegt (Beobachtung nur am Laufzeitende). Dies entspricht gleichzeitig der maximalen Rückzahlung.

Liegt der Finale Wert zumindest eines Basiswerts auf oder unter der jeweiligen Barriere von 60%, kommt es zur physischen Lieferung. In diesem Fall wird ausschließlich der Basiswert mit der schlechteste Wertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert jeder Aktie zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag) geliefert.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Please adjust your cookie settings to allow YouTube videos or start the video here: External link to the video on YouTube

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 10 % Europa Plus Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A30616
  • Subscription period: Sep 20, - Oct 19, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Oct 20, 2022
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Oct 21, 2024)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at