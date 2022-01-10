10 % Coinbase/Block Plus Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, Fixzinssatz in der Höhe von 10 % und Barriere bei 59 % von Coinbase Global Inc. und Block, Inc. – Beobachtung nur am Laufzeitende!

Die 10 % Coinbase/Block Plus Aktienanleihe verbindet einen jährlichen Fixzinssatz von 10 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 59 % des jeweiligen Aktien-Basispreises (aktiv nur am Letzten Bewertungstag). Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der beiden zugrundeliegenden Aktien (Coinbase Global Inc. und Block, Inc.) auf jeden Fall ausbezahlt.

Die Aktienanleihe bezieht sich auf zwei Basiswerte der Finanzdienstleistungsbranche:

  • Coinbase Global Inc. ist ein reguliertes Unternehmen, welches sich auf Handel, Transfer und Verwahrung von Kryptowährungen spezialisiert hat. Den privaten sowie institutionell Nutzern kann die Plattform von Coinbase eine breite Krypto-Produktpalette bieten.
  • Block, Inc., früher als Square, Inc. bekannt, ist ein Finanzdienstleister mit Fokus auf mobile Bezahllösungen. Unter anderem entwickelt das Unternehmen Point-of-Sale-Software, die digitale Belege, Inventar- und Verkaufsberichte sowie Analysen und Feedback bietet.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (Februar 2024) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern der Schlusskurs jeder einzelnen der beiden zugrundeliegenden Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag über der Barriere von 59 % des jeweiligen Basispreises liegt (Beobachtung nur am Laufzeitende).

Liegt der Schlusskurs einer oder mehrerer Aktien am Letzten Bewertungstag auf oder unter der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 %, kommt es zur physischen Lieferung. In diesem Fall wird jene Aktie zu der am Laufzeitbeginn definierten Stückzahl geliefert, welche die schlechteste Wertentwicklung über die Laufzeit aufweist (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert jeder Aktie zum Schlusskurs am Letzten Bewertungstag).

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Team „Strukturierte Produkte“ der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 10 % Coinbase/Block Plus Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A2UWP6
  • Subscription period: Jan 10, - Feb 09, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Feb 10, 2022
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Feb 12, 2024)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
The Structured Products Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at