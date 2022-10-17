10,5 Österreich % Europa Plus Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

10,5 Österreich % Europa Plus Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

⏲️ 2 Jahre Laufzeit, Fixzinssatz in der Höhe von 10,5 % und Barriere bei 60% von Erste Group Bank AG und OMV AG – Beobachtung nur am Laufzeitende!

Werbung

Die 10,5 % Österreich Plus Aktienanleihe verbindet einen jährlichen Fixzinssatz von 10,5 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 60 % des jeweiligen Aktien-Basispreises (aktiv nur am Letzten Bewertungstag). Der Fixzinssatz wird unabhängig von der Basiswertentwicklung in jedem Fall ausbezahlt.

Die Aktienanleihe bezieht sich auf zwei Basiswerte der Finanzdienstleistungsbranche:

  • Erste Group Bank AG, die Universalbank mit Schwerpunkt im Privatkundensektor, konzentriert sich vorwiegend auf die Märkte Zentral- und Osteuropa.
     
  • OMV AG ist ein integriertes, internationales Öl- und Gasunternehmen mit Aktivitäten im Up- und Downstream-Bereich.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (November 2024) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern der Finale Wert jedes Basiswerts am Letzten Bewertungstag über der jeweiligen Barriere von 60 % liegt (Beobachtung nur am Laufzeitende). Dies entspricht gleichzeitig der maximalen Rückzahlung.

Liegt der Finale Wert zumindest eines Basiswerts auf oder unter der jeweiligen Barriere, kommt es zur physischen Aktienlieferung. Dabei wird ausschließlich der Basiswert mit der schlechtesten Wertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert) in das Wertpapierdepot geliefert.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Please adjust your cookie settings to allow YouTube videos or start the video here: External link to the video on YouTube

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Back
Previous News
Next News
Key facts:
  • Name: 10,5 % Österreich Plus Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A311Z0
  • Subscription period: Oct 17, - Nov 23, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Nov 24, 2022
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Nov 25, 2024)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
Product PageProduct Folder
Disclaimer
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at