10,5 % Europa Aktienanleihe – in Zeichnung

2 Jahre Laufzeit, jährlicher Fixzinssatz von 10,5 % und Barriere bei 59 % von AXA SA, BMW AG und Siemens AG

Die 10,5 % Europa Aktienanleihe verbindet zwei fixe Zinszahlungen von 10,5 % mit einer Teilabsicherung für das eingesetzte Kapital bis zur Barriere von 59 %. Der Zinsbetrag wird unabhängig von der Entwicklung der zugrundeliegenden Aktien (AXA SA, BMW AG und Siemens AG) jährlich ausbezahlt.

Der Aktienkorb der 10,5 % Europa Aktienanleihe setzt sich aus drei Schwergewichten der europäischen Wirtschaft zusammen:

  • AXA SA ist eine in Frankreich ansässiges Versicherungsunternehmen und bietet eine breite Palette von Produkten in verschiedenen Geschäftsbereichen an.
  • BMW AG ist ein deutscher Automobilhersteller, welcher hauptsächlich im Premium-Segment tätig ist.
  • Siemens ist ein deutscher Technologiekonzern mit hauptsächlichem Fokus auf die Sektoren Industrie, Transport und Gesundheitswesen.

Das Zertifikat wird am Rückzahlungstermin (August 2024) zu 100 % des Nominalbetrags zurückgezahlt, sofern die täglichen Schlusskurse jeder einzelnen der drei zugrundeliegenden Aktien während des Beobachtungszeitraums immer über der jeweiligen Barriere von 59 % liegen.

Lag zumindest ein Basiswertkurs auf oder unter seiner jeweiligen Barriere und liegt der Finale Wert zumindest eines Basiswerts unter dem jeweiligen Startwert, kommt es zur physischen Aktienlieferung. Unabhängig davon, welcher Basiswert die Barriere verletzt hat, wird ausschließlich der Basiswert mit der schlechtesten Wertentwicklung (prozentuelle Entwicklung vom Startwert bis zum Finalen Wert) in das Wertpapierdepot geliefert.

Weitere Informationen sowie das zugehörige Basisinformationsblatt finden Sie auf der Detailseite.

Aktienanleihen einfach erklärt

Bei Rückfragen stehen wir Ihnen gerne unter +43151520484 zur Verfügung.

Das Zertifikate-Team der Raiffeisen Centrobank

Key facts:
  • Name: 10,5 % Europa Aktienanleihe
  • ISIN: AT0000A2Z6X2
  • Subscription period: Jul 26, - Aug 22, 2022
  • Initial valuation date: Aug 23, 2022
  • Term: 2 years
    (Maturity date: Aug 23, 2024)
  • Listing: Vienna, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
  • Issue price: 100.00%
This is advertising that does not constitute investment advice, an offer, a recommendation or an invitation to submit an offer. Comprehensive information about the financial instrument and its opportunities and risks - see approved (basis) prospectus (including all supplements), published under www.rcb.at/en/securitiesprospectus. Additional information also in the Key Information Document and under "Customer Information and Regulatory Issues" at www.rcb.at/customerinformation. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as endorsement of this financial instrument by the authority (FMA). You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and difficult to understand. We recommend that you read the prospectus before making an investment decision. The investor bears the credit risk of Raiffeisen Centrobank AG (RCB) when purchasing the financial instrument. The certificate is subject to specific rules that may already be disadvantageous in case of a probable default of RCB (for example, suspension of interest payments) - see www.rcb.at/en/basag. Certificates issued by RCB are no financial products as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.
Contact
Certificates Team
T: +43151520484
E: produkte(at)rcb.at