Certificates in subscription

Capital Protection Certificates

Dividendenaktien Bond 90 % XV
AT0000A2REC8 – in subscription until Jul 05, 2021
With the Dividend Shares Bond 90% XV, investors achieve a return of 24% if the price of the STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 Price EUR Index quotes at/ above 108% of the starting value at the end of the term. If the index quotes below 108% but at/above 100% of the starting value at the end of the term, redemption is effected at 108% of the nominal value. If ...
Europa Nachhaltigkeits Bond 90 % VIII
AT0000A2RED6 – in subscription until Jul 05, 2021
With the
Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % IX
AT0000A2REE4 – in subscription until Jul 05, 2021
With the Sustainability Winner 90% IX certificate investors participate at 100% in the positive performance of the STOXX® Global ESG Leaders Select 50 Price EUR index at the end of the term - up to a maximum of +30% in relation to the starting value. In case of a negative index performance of more than -10%, the nominal value is 90% capital protected at the ...
Bonus Certificates

AI/Robotics Bonus&Wachstum
AT0000A2REN5 – in subscription until Jun 28, 2021
With the AI/RoboticsBonus&Growth certificate investors participate without any yield limitation at 100% in the positive performance of the underlying Solactive® Robotics & AI EUR Index 3.5% AR at the end of the term. Provided the barrier of 50% of the index` starting value was never touched our undercut during the observation period, the certificate will be ...
Europa/Gold Inflations Bonus&Sicherheit
AT0000A2RUA8 – in subscription until Jul 14, 2021
With the Europe/Gold Inflation Bonus&Security certificate, investors receive an annual interest rate consisting of two components: 0.85% annual fixed interest rate plus the annual inflation rate (annual rate of change of the HICP excl. tobacco for the Eurozone). Redemption at the end of the term (July 2026) depends on the performance of the EURO STOXX 50® ...
Wasserstoff Bonus & Wachstum 2
AT0000A2REB0 – in subscription until Jun 23, 2021
With the Hydrogen Bonus&Growth 2 certificate investors participate without any yield limitation at 100% in the positive performance of the underlying Solactive® Hydrogen EUR Index 3.5% AR at the end of the term. Provided the barrier of 50% of the index` starting value was never touched our undercut during the observation period, the certificate will be ...
Express Certificates

Daimler Express 3
AT0000A2RJY1 – in subscription until Jul 05, 2021
The Daimler Express 3 certificate provides the opportunity for early redemption each year and enables investors to obtain a profit of 6.25% per year if the price of the Daimler share quotes at or above the annually declining termination level. In case the share price quotes below the respective termination level, the term will be extended by another year - up ...
Reverse Convertible Bonds

7,5 % Streaming Aktienanleihe
AT0000A2RK26 – in subscription until Jul 05, 2021
The 7.5% Streaming Reverse Convertible Bond is redeemed at 100% nominal value at the maturity date (July 2023), provided that, during the observation period, the closing price of each of the three underlying shares (Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A.) always quoted above the barrier of 55% of the strike (daily observation). The interest ...
